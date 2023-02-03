Sanibel to open limited beach parking Saturday

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel will open limited beach parking access starting February 4.

The City asks beachgoers to understand that the island is still in the recovery process. They ask that you only access the beach through the following public beach access locations and do not attempt to access any private property areas.

Parking and public access to the beach will be provided at:



Trost Parking Lot on Tarpon Bay Road, which serves the Tarpon Bay Rd. Beach access area

Parking by City of Sanibel beach parking permit and paid hourly parking ($5/hr) 76 general parking spaces Restrooms are available at the parking lot and beach access area

Blind Pass Beach Park

Parking by City of Sanibel beach parking permit and paid hourly parking ($5/hr) 23 general parking spaces and 6 spaces for A or B City of Sanibel beach parking permits Portable toilets are available at the parking lot and beach access area



The following locations will be open for patrons with a City of Sanibel A or B beach parking permit:

