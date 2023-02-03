Sanibel to open limited beach parking Saturday

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel will open limited beach parking access starting February 4.
The City asks beachgoers to understand that the island is still in the recovery process. They ask that you only access the beach through the following public beach access locations and do not attempt to access any private property areas.
Parking and public access to the beach will be provided at:
- Trost Parking Lot on Tarpon Bay Road, which serves the Tarpon Bay Rd. Beach access area
- Parking by City of Sanibel beach parking permit and paid hourly parking ($5/hr)
- 76 general parking spaces
- Restrooms are available at the parking lot and beach access area
- Blind Pass Beach Park
- Parking by City of Sanibel beach parking permit and paid hourly parking ($5/hr)
- 23 general parking spaces and 6 spaces for A or B City of Sanibel beach parking permits
- Portable toilets are available at the parking lot and beach access area
The following locations will be open for patrons with a City of Sanibel A or B beach parking permit:
- East Gulf at Colony beach access – 2 spaces (A permit)
- Beach Road beach access – no defined parking stops but approximately 13 spaces (A or B permit)
- Nerita Street beach access – no defined parking stops but approximately 6 spaces (A or B permit)
- Bock Peace Park (located north end of Dixie Beach Blvd) – 6 spaces (A or B permit)
- Bayview Park (located north end of Bailey Road) – 10 spaces (A or B permit)
- Sanctuary Overlook – 2 spaces (A or B permit)