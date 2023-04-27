Sanibel residents getting ready for prescribed burns

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This year’s fire season may be more active on Sanibel Island, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

And with the amount of debris still on the island, the task force just wants the residents to be aware.

The City of Sanibel, received the following Notice from the Sanibel Prescribed Fire Task Force, announcing an informational meeting regarding prescribed burns and "firewise" principles on Sanibel.

With all this dead vegetation on the ground, and the lack of rainfall we've seen this year so far, the task force said there is a higher chance for wildfires.

Members of the Task Force are planning to conduct prescribed burns in natural areas to remove dead vegetation and replenish the soil.

These prescribed burns reduce the risk of wildfire and increase the health of habitats for wildlife.

The meeting will be taking place at 5:30p.m.

It'll be held at the "Ding" Darling Visitor Environmental Center.