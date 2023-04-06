Watch Now
Sanibel Police Department respond to stabbing on Sanibel Causeway

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 06, 2023
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Police Department responded to the "C" span of the Sanibel Causeway. A caller stated that one individual had stabbed another, and all parties were on the causeway.

Through investigation, Sanibel Police officers learned the incident took place on a job site on Sandcastle Road on Sanibel. The suspect got into an agrument with the victim and cut the victim with a box cutter.

The witness and victim fled the scene, and the suspect fled the scene in a different direction. They however, all came to a stop on the Sanibel Causeway.

Eligio Alberto Sivira Hernandez (1/28/1983) was arrested after sufficient cause was found to charge him with aggressive battery.

