LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanibel Police Officers are assisting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) with an incident on the “C” span of the Sanibel Causeway.

According to Sanibel Police Department, the incident is impacting traffic.

They are encouraging people to avoid the area if at all possible.

Sanibel Police Chief Bill Dalton urges everyone to "be patient." Our number one priority is safety.