Sanibel Lighthouse Beach Park ready to reopen

SANIBEL, Fla. — One of the major landmarks that Southwest Florida has kept its eye on since Hurricane Ian is the Sanibel lighthouse and Lighthouse Beach Park.

Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson said the city will reopen the beach at 9 a.m. this Friday, kicking off the day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Johnson said it had been a long road to finally reopening the island's last public access area.

“Getting the debris off the beaches, covering up, filling in any voids and such,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the beach should help bring more customers to businesses and the island's current parking lots should be able to handle any extra traffic.

“All of our parking lots, with one exception — and that's the parking lot over the Fishing Pier... All the rest of our parking lots are open and ready to receive guests," said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson also wants to remind everyone to only park in designated areas and remember to follow signs that will describe how to pay for parking.