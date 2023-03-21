Sanibel considering extending construction hours

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel City Council is considering extending the hours for its contractors and residents to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Council members are hoping that this helps the community get back on its feet faster.

The community has come a long way in 6 months, but there is still work to be done.

If the council decides to extend the hours that people can work on their homes, then it should allow them a chance to get back on their feet.

Previously, construction was allowed on the island from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The council asked the city manager to put out an executive order, extending that by 2 hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those two hours are in place until the end of September.

But in order to actually change the city code, that deals with loud and disturbing noises, the council has to allow for public input.

