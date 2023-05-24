Sanibel Causeway & Causeway Islands Park are closed to all traffic during Memorial Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In anticipation of Memorial Day, Lee County is reminding residents and visitors that the Causeway Islands Park on the Sanibel Causeway remains closed to all traffic.

The causeway islands are an active construction zone.

Motorists should use caution and some activities are prohibited while the project is underway.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is coordinating with Lee County, the Federal Highway Administration, and permitting agencies to complete permanent repairs to protect the causeway from future storms.

The speed limit has been reduced to 20 miles per hour due to reduced lane and shoulder widths. Bicyclists are encouraged to use another form of transportation over the causeway.

Pedestrians are not permitted on the Causeway or Causeway Islands at this time.

Motorized vessels may not pull up along the shoreline or stop in adjacent channels due to construction activity.

Visit www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway [swflroads.com] for additional information on the construction process.