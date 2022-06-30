Sanibel Causeway beach renourishment set to complete before July 4th weekend

SANIBEL, Fla. — Lee County officials are expecting to finish up beach renourishment work on the Sanibel Causeway by July 1, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

But some beachgoers are worried that there could still be some parking headaches.

The county has placed some new signs as well as posts along the road on Island B, which the county says is meant to add a more structured parking environment ahead of the holiday weekend.

But people like Susie Lecompte, who frequently visit the Causeway with her husband, weren't pleased with the posts. She says she's concerned that the county's attempts to organize parking could end up doing more harm than good.

“Everything is blocked off, taped off. They put a whole lot of poles up that minimizes where you can and cannot park," she says.

The beach renourishment is part of an $8.5 million project that will enhance both Islands A and B through state and local funds by adding new pavilions, restrooms, and additional parking.

And even with crews working Thursday to finish the job, it didn't deter locals from enjoying the slice of paradise that the Causeway has to offer.

“It’s a good thing," says Kris Laba, who visits the Causeway weekly. "We just have to put up with the situation that’s here right now, with all the equipment and all the other things that they’ve added," he says.

"The parking issue is always difficult on the weekend. Now, when you have a holiday weekend, then it’s really bad," he adds.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies will be out over the weekend to enforce the county's noise ordinance and help facilitate parking and minimize any potential problems.

