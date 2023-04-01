Sanibel-Captiva Open House & Food Drive benefits community organization

F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva and Sea Oats Day Spa worked together to host an Open House & Food Drive event Saturday.

Guests toured the spa and enjoyed shaved ice, a mobile bar from Tap Truck Fort Myers and a gift basket raffle from Sea Oats.

Food donations were accepted to benefit F.I.S.H and prepare the food pantry for the upcoming summer. Those who donated 10 or more items were entered in the gift basket raffle.

F.I.S.H (Food programs, Island-based education, Social & senior services, Helping hands) is a human services organization based on the island, dedicated to neighbors helping neighbors and improving the lives of everyone on Sanibel and Captiva.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit F.I.S.H.