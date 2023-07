LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) is taking more steps, to recover from Hurricane Ian.

Crews from SCCF will be at Bailey Homestead Preserve to help plant Greenery around the house.

SCCF says the lawn around the house was damaged due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.

SCCF says if residents would like to help they can bring water, gardening gloves, and wear closed-toe shoes.