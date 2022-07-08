FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is partnering up with the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and Children’s Advocacy Center to collect school supplies and backpacks at all eight of the bank’s Lee County locations.

The bank will accept donations through August 1 to help Lee County children and educators as they get ready to go back to school.

Here’s a list of branches where donations will be accepted:

· McGregor Branch, 15975 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers – 239-210-7100

· Winkler Branch, 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers – 239-274-7400

· College Branch, 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6200

· Bridge Branch, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6250

· Downtown Branch, 1533 Hendry Street, Fort Myers – 239-274-6205

· Gateway Branch, 11691 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers – 239-274-6210

· Main Office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6100

· Periwinkle Branch, 1037 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6150