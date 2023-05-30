Sanibel Captiva Community Bank reopenes its Main Office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has reopened its Main Office.

The bank will be located at 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel.

Since November, the bank has been using its board room as a temporary branch while construction continued on the remainder of the building.

“We couldn’t be happier to reopen our Main Office on Sanibel to welcome our customers, friends, and community members back into our beautifully renovated building,” said Kyle DeCicco, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank president, and CEO.

Seven of the bank’s eight locations are now open.

The Periwinkle Branch sustained considerable storm damage due to Hurricane Ian and is projected to reopen in early 2024.

