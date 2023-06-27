Watch Now
Sanibel awarded $13 million through hurricane recovery program

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 16:23:57-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel will receive a $13.1 million bridge loan for Hurricane Ian recovery, Governor DeSantis announced Tuesday.

The funds will come from the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The money is intended to "bridge the gap" for local governments impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

This award to Sanibel comes in addition to $25 million awarded to Lee County and $11.9 million awarded to the Town of Fort Myers Beach.

