San Carlos Park Fire District asking residents not to block fire hydrants

Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The San Carlos Park Fire District is asking residents for assistance in preventing delays in finding and using fire hydrants.

Debris should be placed at least 3 feet away from fire hydrants. Bushes, trees, vegetation, fences, walls, and Hurricane Ian debris makes it tough to access in case of an emergency.

Residents are also being asked not to place the debris in front of the hydrant so it is visible from the roadway.

Fire officials say when responding to a fire they carry a limited supply of water and rely on the hydrants to supply water to extinguish fires.

