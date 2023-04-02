Watch Now
San Carlos Park Fire Department put out fire after early morning crash

Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 15:47:47-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to a call about a crash at Oriole Road.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. and was said to have struck a utility pole and caught fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they found the vehicle on fire which eventually spread to the utility pole.

No victims were reported at the time of the fire, but the driver was found nearby a short time later.

The fire was put out before spreading any further.

