San Carlos couple accused of drugging and abusing teen in their care for years

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After months of evidence gathering, Lee County detectives said they finally had enough to haul a San Carlos couple to jail for abusing a teen in their care for years.

Deputies partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service to make the arrests.

Investigators say Dwayne Staron, 44, and his wife Theresa, 54, gave narcotics to the teen several times. They say the teen was abused, including sexually by Dwayne Staron, since 2021.

Detectives did not say how they first began investigating this case, but the abuse survivor was removed from the home by investigators in October 2023, and it took some months to build a solid case against the couple.

The pair faces child neglect charges, while Dwayne Staron faces an additional charge for lewd and lascivious behavior.