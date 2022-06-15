Salty Crab Bar & Grill teams up with Wicked Dolphin to donate thousands to Golisano Children’s Hospital

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The “Rum Bucket Fundraiser” ran daily throughout the month of March at The Salty Crab Bar & Grill. The restaurant donated $1 for every rum bucket sold to Golisano Children’s Hospital. Though this annual fundraiser has existed for the past six years, this year, a local distillery called Wicked Dolphin agreed to match all the donations.

The total funds added up to more than $10,000 for the pediatric neurosurgery program at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Jamie McElhone, the marketing coordinator for The Salty Crab, said that the staff made the fundraiser into a friendly competition to see who could see the most rum buckets.

“The fact that Wicked Dolphin agreed to come on board and match our donation is a testament to what ‘community’ is all about,” McElhone said. “We are truly grateful for their support and generosity.”

The founder of Wicked Dolphin, JoAnn Elardo, said she was proud to work with The Salty Crab.

“These businesses know how important it is to support our local community,” Elardo said. “They give back!”

According to Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric neurosurgery program has developed significantly in the past few years. It has helped children with with neurological conditions to receive care where they are - instead of having to travel.

Over the last six years, the Rum Bucket Fundraiser gave more than $60,000 to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Learn more about Golisano Children’s Hospital on their website.