Runners hot to trot for 43rd annual Fort Myers race

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of avid runners took to the pavement Thursday morning for the 43rd Annual Turkey Trot.

The race is organized by the Fort Myers Track Club and features a 5K race as well as a "Tot Trot" for younger runners.

Start and finish lines are at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, with the course designed to take participants through the south portions of the neighborhood.

A virtual race is also being held for those who choose not to participate in person.

The starter's pistol fired at 7:30 a.m. The first runner crossed the finish line a mere 15 minutes later.