LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Rumrunners are transforming into a comedy club to raise money for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

The lineup will include performers seen on MTV, VH1, TMZ Live, and The Howard Stern Show.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and attendees must be 18 years or older.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/.../cape-coral-comedy-night-at.