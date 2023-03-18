RSW roadway construction will cause traffic changes for several months

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A roadway construction project at the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will cause changes in traffic patterns, starting March 19.

The project will rehabilitate and realign Chamberlin Parkway, located in Skyplex on the north side of RSW. This phase of the project and traffic patterns will be in place for at least seven months.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious, follow road signs in the area and allow extra time to get to the airport.

Drivers will notice the following changes:



Skyplex Blvd. will be closed.

Local traffic only on Paul J. Doherty Parkway between Daniels Parkway and Alta/Gardner in Skyplex

No through traffic is permitted from Air Cargo Lane or Chamberlin Parkway to Paul J. Doherty Parkway

Those traveling from Gateway or east of the airport property will need to continue on Daniels Parkway

This will not impact travelers coming to RSW on Terminal Access Road from the I-75 Direct Connect, Treeline Avenue or Ben Hill Griffin Parkway.