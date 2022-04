FORT MYERS, Fla — According to the Lee County Fire Department, there is a brush fire near the RSW Airport near Airport Haul Road.

Florida Forrest Service said the brush fire is about 3-5 acres with no containment.

According to the RSW Airport, there is no impact on flights. An airport spokesperson says there were reports of lightning in the area but it is not confirmed if lightning caused the fire.

This is a continuing story; more updates will be released as soon as they come in.