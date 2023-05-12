Watch Now
Roofing repairs spark Fort Myers Beach fire

Posted at 1:23 PM, May 12, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Crews with Fort Myers Beach Fire District were called out to 345 Mango Street for a working fire on Friday.

Firefighters found a fire on the rooftop, which was quickly extinguished.

Investigators say it was caused by a person doing roofing repairs with a torch.

No one was hurt, and crews remain on the scene for cleanup.

