Roofing repairs spark Fort Myers Beach fire

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Crews with Fort Myers Beach Fire District were called out to 345 Mango Street for a working fire on Friday.

Firefighters found a fire on the rooftop, which was quickly extinguished.

Investigators say it was caused by a person doing roofing repairs with a torch.

No one was hurt, and crews remain on the scene for cleanup.

