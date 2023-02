LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday, Feb 18, 2023, the Edison Festival of Lights will be happening in downtown Fort Myers.

Road closures will be in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The closures will be in the area of Cleveland Avenue to Evans Avenue.

The Fort Myers Police department is asking residents to seek an alternate route during the day. A picture of the closed-off area is down below.