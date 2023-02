FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several roads in Fort Myers will be closed today, February 18, as the 85th Annual Edison Parade is ready to kick off.

Fort Myers Police Department issued a traffic advisory of soft road closures beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Full road closures will impact sections of the Cleveland Avenue corridor along with Downtown corridor later in the day until 10 p.m.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. tonight. View the full route below: