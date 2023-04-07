Road Closures for Cape Coral Bike Night

Cape Coral Bike Night will be Saturday, April 8 and some roadways in Downtown Cape Coral will be closed from 1 p.m. to midnight.

The roads that will be closed include:



Southeast 47th Terrace will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Vincennes Boulevard

Southeast 8th Court will be closed from Cape Coral Parkway to Southeast 47th Street

Southeast 9th Place and Southeast 10th Place will be closed from Cape Coral Parkway to the Farmers Market parking lot.

The City of Cape Coral also says