Road closures anticipated for annual Dunbar Easter Parade

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday the annual Dunbar Easter Parade will take place in downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) will be closing down streets beginning at 2:15-2:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Police Department

The street closures are listed below.

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Ford Street to Evans Avenue

• Cranford Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue

• Edison Avenue from Evans Avenue to Ford Street

• Ford Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue

Those who wish to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive before 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who is not attending the parade should seek an alternate travel route to avoid delays.

FMPD says the roads will reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m.

