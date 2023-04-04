Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Road closures anticipated for annual Dunbar Easter Parade

Road Closure
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX
Road Closure
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:23:29-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday the annual Dunbar Easter Parade will take place in downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) will be closing down streets beginning at 2:15-2:30 p.m.

2023 Easter Parade Route.jpg

The street closures are listed below.

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Ford Street to Evans Avenue
• Cranford Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue
• Edison Avenue from Evans Avenue to Ford Street
• Ford Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue

Those who wish to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive before 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who is not attending the parade should seek an alternate travel route to avoid delays.

FMPD says the roads will reopen at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM