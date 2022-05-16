Riverdale Library moves some services to Alva Community Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Alva Community Center on North River Rd. will be the temporary home to some Lee County Library services through the remainder of the year.

This is due to the planned renovation of the Riverdale Library on Buckingham Rd.

Beginning Monday, May 23, library services will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Available services include:



library staff assistance

read and return materials

holds pick-up

Storytime and other programs

library card sign up

computer and printing access

exterior book return.

The Summer Reading Program will be offered as well. They will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 14 through July 28. Children can also stop by each week from June 13 through July 29 to pick up an ocean-themed Grab and Go craft kit while supplies last. Family Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, June 17 through July 29.

The Riverdale Branch Library renovation will include updates to the interior and exterior of the building. Interior renovations will include a central service desk, flexible meeting room, and separate spaces for adults, teens, and children.

External improvements will include architectural, landscaping, and parking lot upgrades. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades also will be made to the building and parking lot.

The renovation is expected to take seven months; the building is expected to reopen in early 2023.