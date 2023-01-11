Residents on Sanibel and Captiva Island are still waiting for mail delivery, 104 post Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — On Tuesday evening, Mayor of Sanibel Holly Smith gave residents an update on not just people slowly coming back to the island, but also businesses, rebuild and the status of when mail will get to the residents.

104 days post Hurricane Ian, city leaders addressed the issue of mail and said they are working on options like mobilized trailers, which have been seen in other areas of Southwest Florida.

"We’ve also had space offered at a building on the island that would have to be all cleared. But, we’re looking at those solutions as a community to say how can we help you get the mail service here," Smith said during her update, stressing that they have been working diligently with the united states postal service, senator Marco Rubio and regional directors for USPS.

Current residents of Sanibel have to drive out to the Fort Myers USPS processing and distribution center parking lot where they follow signs that say, "Customer Parking," and "Customer Pickup."

Currently on the building a sign reads, "Sanibel post office rebuild is expected to be completed by the end of July, 2023," the sign also reads that mail operations will continue at the facility until further notice.

While residents are getting frustrated, Mayor Smith did offer some hope, "Senator Scott did indicate that he would let me know exactly what the plan would be and we anticipate that should be coming in a matter of days."

