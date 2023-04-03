Resident's input being asked on Lee Civic Center's future

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Lee County are invited to participate in a survey about the future of the Lee Civic Center.

Lee County residents are invited to participate in a survey about the features and amenities of a new Lee Civic Center.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners is working with county staff to visualize a new, Lee County Civic Center complex.

The Board of Commissioners and county staff want to maintain activities for 4-H and the Southwest Florida Fair, along with short-term repairs that can keep the site operational.

Lee County

With input from the community, the board will keep as many activities as possible while envisioning a brighter future for what it can provide.

County staff will provide an update on Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners' meeting.

This will include recommendations for the structures at the site, some of which will reopen soon to accommodate upcoming events.

The commission meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in Board Chambers in the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., downtown Fort Myers.

