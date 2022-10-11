Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian.

Many residents who live there want some answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.

Fox 4 Amy Wegmann asked FEMA representatives and they say they are on the island and are working and going door to door.

FEMA Matlacha and Pine Island recovery

WATER TO HOMES SCHEDULE:

PINE ISLAND PROPER:



North of Winn Dixie, water service is now 24 hours a day, with periodic outages to fix water main breaks, or service generator. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in.

South of Winn Dixie, water service is now from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Beginning Tuesday, 10/11/2022, water service will be from 8:00am to 8:00pm. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in. If you are not getting water during these times call Customer Service at 239-283-1071.

MATLACHA:

Water services returned Monday.

ROYAL TEE, MATLACHA ISLES, SADDLEWOOD FARMS:

Water service 24 hours a day, with periodic outages to fix water main breaks. Notice boil water before drinking, but good to shower in. Likely boil water to be lifted on Thursday or Friday this week.

FREE DRINKING WATER:

Water can be picked up at 9550 Stringfellow Rd. Please bring your own container. Take as much as you want.

By the street there is water available 24 hrs for 2-gallon and smaller containers.

Between the hours of 7am to 7pm we can also fill larger containers such as 55 gallon drums, etc.

COLD WATER & OUTDOOR SHOWER:

