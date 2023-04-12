Residents can track reported crime through 'City Protect' mapping

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and visitors can now see crime reports and incidents in real-time by using the City Protect map.

The map allows you to see reported incidents near your home business or any other location.

WFTX

The map allows you to filter dates, times, months, types of incidents, and even sex offenders in the area.

So far the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Naples Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, Miami Springs Police Department, North Bay Village Police, Delray Beach Police Department, Lantana Police Department, and Key Biscayne Police Department are all registered on the map.

WFTX

To find out more about the map visit cityprotect.com