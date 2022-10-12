Representative Val Demings visits Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Representative Val Demings (FL-10) is in Fort Myers.

Rep. Demings chairs the congressional subcommittee with direct oversight of FEMA in the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery.

“The health and safety of the American people is my number one priority. It is critical that we hear directly from Florida communities and first responders on the ground so that we can evaluate Fort Myers’ needs and FEMA’s response. Families in Florida deserve the best that we can deliver, and I will be expecting to see an extremely high level of professionalism, attention, urgency, and effective action from FEMA and other partners on the ground. I am committed to make sure that Florida has everything we need to rebuild.”

