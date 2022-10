ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has deployed Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to Hertz Arena in Estero.

The units will offer no-fee replacement drivers licenses, ID cards and titles to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The FLOW services will be available seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you plan to visit a FLOW site, go to this link for a list of what to bring.