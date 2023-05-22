Repairs on the Sanibel Causeway start today

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Causeway is getting new repairs that are starting today.

During Hurricane Ian parts of the bridge were destroyed which is hard for hundreds of people who rely on the bridge for transportation and because

hundreds of people are still going through their own repairs.

Starting today lane closures will be in effect on the Causeway from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be in effect until Tuesday morning.

The lane closures are expected to start at the toll plaza and end at Perwinkle Way.

These repairs are a part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway.

Pedestrians will not be allowed on the bridge during construction times and bicyclists are encouraged to find an alternative route.