Repairs begin on Fort Myers Beach traffic signals

The Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking motorists to use caution when driving on Estero Boulevard and Crescent Street in Fort Myers Beach (FMB) as construction begins on installing traffic signals.

The construction starts on Monday and is expected to be completed by September.

FDOT says the construction will take part south of the Matanzas Pass Bridge and is part of a longtime plan to help address congestion in the vicinity of the bridge on FMB.

Lee DOT has been working closely with FDOT, which is planning improvements to San Carlos Boulevard and Estero Boulevard.

These plans include the reconfiguration of the traffic flow at the foot of the bridge and the construction of two traffic signals.

Once all signals are installed, FDOT will ensure coordinated timing between signals to help traffic flow.

Initial work will require detouring the northbound off-island traffic from Estero Boulevard to Crescent Street.

This part of the project is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, and Thursday, June 14.

Detours will be posted, with traffic flow altered from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

For updates, follow the project on Lee DOT’s Roadwatch at www.leegov.com/dot/roadwatchupdate.

Lee County DOT information is also available at www.leegov.com/dot.

