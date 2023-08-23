Renovations underway for Fort Myers Beach Elementary School devastated from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The school's principal, the Chief Operations Officer for the district and a construction representative will give an inside look on the school's renovations Wednesday morning.

The Superintendent of the Lee County School District said they are making progress and hopes to have kids back in the school sometime this November.

Hurricane Ian devastated the historic elementary school originally built in 1947.

The school had around 50 students that got moved to San Carlos Park Elementary School after the storm.

The school district recently approved $6 million to renovate the school and hired Gulfpoint Construction for the job.