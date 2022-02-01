Renovations are on the way for two Fort Myers boat ramps

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved a contract to renovate boat ramps in East Fort Myers on the Caloosahatchee River and another in the greater Pine Island on Matlacha Press Tuesday.

Construction crews will repair the ramps, replace the boarding docks, and place protection under the ramps to make launching easier and smoother. The Davis Boat ramp is also expected to have additional docks built in.

Both boat ramps are commonly used launch points for boaters, so keep in mind that this construction is expected to begin in spring and finish sometime later this year.