Relay for Life Lee County raises money for cancer patients

FORT MYERS, Fla. — NeoGenomics of Fort Myers will host the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Greater Lee County Saturday, April 1.

Relay for Life is one of the world's largest cancer fundraising events. For more than 35 years, the event has brought together volunteers and supporters to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of patients and their families.

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.

The opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the NeoGenomics headquarters, 9490 NeoGenomics Way, Fort Myers, followed by Survivor and Caregiver laps and a Luminaria Ceremony.

For more information, visit Relay For Life of Greater Lee.