Registration for VPK summer programs open in Southwest Florida

Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 30, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) summer programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties is now open.

The free educational program is available to 4-year-olds that reside in Florida, regardless of family income.

VPK gives children a jump-start by preparing them for school and enhancing their reading, math, language, and social skills.

The earlier children learn these skills, the stronger students they become in the classroom.

The teachers in the VPK classrooms are certified with a focus on school readiness and social well-being.

To be eligible, children must live in Florida and be 4-year-olds on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year.

Parents can register their child to attend 540 hours of preschool during the regular school year, through the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida.

Parents can also sign their children up for 300 hours of summertime preschool.

To register, families must apply for a VPK voucher online at VPKSWFL.org.

Individuals can also visit the Early Learning Coalition office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2675 Winkler Ave., in Fort Myers.

