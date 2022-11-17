Red tide warning issued for Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health Lee County has issued a health alert for Lee County as red tide blooms are present.

A water sample taken on November 14 found blooms near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near Blind Pass, and Little Bokeelia Island.

Residents should also use caution in and around Pine Island sound and South Charlotte Harbor.

DOH says resident should:

