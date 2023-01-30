Red tide turning up in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for the presence of a red tide bloom. An alert level was found near Buck Key and Gasparilla Island State Park. This is after water samples were taken on Jan. 25.

The red tide was found near Lighthouse Beach in Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. During the sampling low levels were indicated (>10,000-100,000 Karenia Brevis cells per liter).

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions when visiting nearby areas. The city is encouraging residents to stay away from the water, do not eat or harvest fish from the locations.

City officials are also encouraged to wash their skin and clothing in freshwater if they come into contact with red tide. Residents living in the beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner.

Last week low concentration levels were detected in and offshore in lee county. To see how the red tide is changing and to learn more information visit the interactive map below.