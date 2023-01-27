Red Tide lurking in SWFL

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 102 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.

Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in nine samples: five in Manatee County and four in Lee County.

A closer look in Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to low concentrations in Charlotte County, background to medium concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background concentrations in Collier County.

See the interactive map for the latest on red tide.

Earlier this week the January bacteria monitoring results are in from the Calusa Waterkeeper, and they're quite high for newly sampled locations.

They added new samples from new areas such as Estero River, Spring Creek, Hendry Creek, Mullock Creek, Bunche Beach, and Pine Island.

See the interactive map below to find out the results closest to you.