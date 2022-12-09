Red tide alert lifted for Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Lee County has lifted the red tide health alert for Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel.

The alert was issued on November 21. Since then, water samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have shown red tide is no longer present in the area.

The DOH is still advising residents to use caution in the area.

If you experience respiratory or eye irritation, consider leaving the area or seeking shelter in an air-conditioned space.