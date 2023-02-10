Red Sox hosts JetBlue Park open house

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox hosts an open house at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and so is the parking.

It includes activities for kids such as face painting, inflatables, a magician, a scavenger hunt, and discounted concessions.

Red Sox players will be available during the event for autographs and photos.

During the open house, there will two additional ways to help the community.

One Blood in partnership with the Red Sox is hosting a blood drive to help with the ongoing blood shortage in Southwest Florida.

Community Cooperative, the open house will also serve as a canned food drive. Visitors are asked to bring non-perishable food items including meat-based canned soups/stews, nut butter, bags or cans of dried beans and peas, whole-grain cereals, bags of plain rice and pasta, barley and quinoa, canned fruits, canned vegetables, and more.

Anyone that brings a donation will have the chance to get tickets to the Red Sox's February 24th game vs. Northeastern University.

JetBlue Park at Fenway South is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.