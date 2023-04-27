Red Cross helps six people after house fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the Red Cross helped 6 people in Fort Myers after they were affected by a house fire.

The disaster-trained team helped aid to six people impacted by the blaze, including one child.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health, and mental health services, and one-on-one support for people.

Available recovery assistance will continue to be provided with additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.