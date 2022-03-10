Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Red Cross gets donation from Sun Communities following Fort Myers tornadoes

American Red Cross-Sun Communities Check Presentation
South Region of the American Red Cross
The South Florida Region of the American Red Cross has received a generous donation of $15,038 from Sun Communities which was inspired by recent Red Cross disaster response efforts in the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter following the devastating tornadoes in Fort Myers.<br/><br/>
American Red Cross-Sun Communities Check Presentation
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:45:41-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Florida Region of the American Red Cross got a big donation from three mobile home communities following the January 16th tornadoes.

Sun Communities gave a $15,038 contribution to help the Red Cross serve the community and respond to disasters in the future.

Earlier this year the Fort Myers area was impacted by tornadoes which damaged several homes and impacted community members.

The check was presented at the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter by Sun Communities representatives: Tammy Siebert, Duffy Friss, Vicki Matthews, and Maria Fisher.

You can make a donation by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4