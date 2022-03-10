Red Cross gets donation from Sun Communities following Fort Myers tornadoes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Florida Region of the American Red Cross got a big donation from three mobile home communities following the January 16th tornadoes.

Sun Communities gave a $15,038 contribution to help the Red Cross serve the community and respond to disasters in the future.

Earlier this year the Fort Myers area was impacted by tornadoes which damaged several homes and impacted community members.

The check was presented at the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter by Sun Communities representatives: Tammy Siebert, Duffy Friss, Vicki Matthews, and Maria Fisher.