Record breaking temperatures sweating out Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Record temperatures led to excessive heat watches in place through August 9 for several SWFL counties.

Just this week the Department of Health in Collier County put out heat safety reminder tips, and the Naples Zoo is closing early due to the heat.

As today, August 8, tied for the second hottest day ever recorded in Naples, we took to the streets of 5th Avenue to see how servers are changing the way they do business.

So just how hot was it?

"Verrrry hot," Sadie Jo said while eating an icecream with her siblings at Kilwins.

It was just about 98 degrees with a real feel of 111 degrees. These temperatures Marena Salama, a worker at L'Olivosays are hard to beat.

“During summertime in the morning, it’s very hot and humid so people sit inside,” Salama said.

Phil DeStefano and his daughter ate out in Naples and finished the night with ice cream. He says he waits for the sun to be nearly down before coming out to eat and describes the heat as “tough”.

"I've been here since 2015 and I was in Sarasota prior, but this has been extremely warm down here,” DeStefano said.