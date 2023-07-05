Rare organism found in Cape Coral could create longer-lasting algae blooms

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida Gulf Coast University professor of ecology and environmental studies spoke with Fox 4 about his findings from a sample of blue-green algae from a Cape Coral canal.

Dr. Barry Rosen is an expert in cyanobacteria, harmful algal blooms and blue-green algae. His sample found two different organisms, which could contribute to the blue-green algae in Southwest Florida.

“This is a big name, Sphaerospermopsis Torques-Reginae, the other is plain old microcystis,” said Dr. Rosen.

The concern for Dr. Rosen was the first organism, Sphaerospermopsis Torques-Reginae. It's a rare organism that has the ability to pull nitrogen out of the air and turn it into proteins.

Dr. Rosen said when the organism breaks down, it can feed the other bacteria, helping the algae around it continue to grow inside the canals.

“Its in a form that can be used by bacteria and other cyanobacteria," said Dr. Rosen.

The process, Dr. Rosen, said is rare.

“We can't do that, and most organisms on earth can’t do that,” said Dr. Rosen.

The same organism was also found last year in Cape Coral.

It brings a health concern for people like Darrell Dunbar, who lives along the canal where the organisms were found.

“Is there a physical impact on it, on our bodies? “ asked Dunbar.

Dr. Rosen said the blooms are toxic for pets, and humans should not make any physical contact with the algae either.

Dr. Rosen said cleaning up the mess doesn't come with a simple answer.

“Even if you somehow try to clean it, you are going to create a very big mess that could allow the next organism to come in, “ said Dr. Rosen.

Dr. Rosen said they have to look specifically at the Cape Coral canals, saying the algae was not coming from releases from downstream releases from Lake Okeechobee.

“This is a local organism feeding off the nutrients that are either washing in from the local banks of the canals and its making its own nitrogen,” said Dr. Rosen.

