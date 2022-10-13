Rain concerns for Southwest Florida neighborhoods

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — People across southwest Florida are now having to deal with the everyday rainfall that we see here in the state.

But after Hurricane Ian, many residents around the state are starting to struggle with even just a few inches of rain.

Areas like Harlem Heights in Lee County took a big hit from hurricane Ian.

And now, just a few inches of rain could cause this community to see another small form of destruction.

Wednesday's storms brought this area just 2 inches of rain.

But that rainfall stuck around for almost 12 hours in some areas.