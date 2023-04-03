Watch Now
Race to Give helps non-profit across southwest Florida

Posted at 8:36 PM, Apr 02, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Runners of all ages participated in the Lee County Tax Collector's Race to Give on Sunday.

The race is a 5-K chip-timed event and benefits the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties.

The winner of the race was Gustavo Manso of Lehigh Acres. Manso's time was recorded at 18 minutes.

Mike Lies followed in second place with a time of 22 minutes and Michael Davis in third with a time of 23 minutes.

United Way proves support services throughout the community including early learning, tax preparation, and crisis assistance.

